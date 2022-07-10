Santos vs Atlético-GO: probable lineups and game information

Experiencing a troubled moment, Santos returns to the field this Sunday, when they receive Atlético-GO, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls on the lawn of Vila Belmiro from 18:00 (Brasília time).

This will be Peixe’s first game after the resignation of Fabián Bustos. The Argentine coach could not resist the bad sequence of results. The club has only one win in the last 13 games.

The final straw was the elimination for Deportivo Táchira-VEN in the Sudamericana, in Vila Belmiro. In addition to the commander, football executive Edu Dracena also left the position.

Faced with the Dragon, therefore, Alvinegro Praiano seeks a fresh start. To try to win again after six matches, the team will have Marcelo Fernandes as interim coach. His assistant will be Giovanni, the G10, idol of the club.

There’s also news on the field. Missing in the last round, against Flamengo, Rodrigo Fernández is available again, as well as Léo Baptistão, who served a suspension in the Sudamericana.

Madson, on the other hand, is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh and should be involved again. The side trained normally with the group. Who also worked with the cast were the sides Auro and Felipe Jonatan. The pair tested negative for Covid-19. Following CBF protocol, the two should take a new test on Sunday to be released for the match against Atlético-GO.

Maicon, on the other hand, should return to the title alongside Eduardo Bauermann. The defender was listed again on Wednesday, but did not leave the bench due to the short training time.

On the other hand, Angelo is out. The striker received the third yellow card in the defeat to Flamengo and, with that, will have to serve suspension. Sandry, on the other hand, had a moderate muscle injury in the back of his left thigh.

Lucas Pires (moderate muscle injury in the back of the left thigh) and Ricardo Goulart (muscle discomfort) will also be absent from Peixe.

On the other hand, Atlético-GO arrives excited to try to get a good result in Vila Belmiro. The Goiás advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana after defeating Olimpia-PAR on penalties.

In the Brasileirão, however, the phase is not so good. The team entered the round in the 16th, with the same 17 points as Goiás, which opens the relegation zone. Santos, in turn, appears in tenth, with 19.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X ATLETICO-GO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: July 10, 2022, Sunday

Time: 18 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Auro), Maicon, Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira; Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Technician: Marcelo Fernandes

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Ramon Menezes, Edson and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churin and Airton

Technician: jorginho

