Santos vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

The Peixe picks up the pieces after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana. The club remains without command in the football area after the departures of Edu Dracena and Fabián Bustos. Marcelo Fernandes, a member of the fixed coaching staff, will lead the team against Atlético-GO. With 19 points, Peixe seeks victory to try to get away from the relegation zone and recover in the Brazilian Championship.

Atlético-GO comes from a historic classification against Olimpia, from Paraguay. After losing 2-0 in the first leg, the Dragon returned the score in the normal time of the return and won on penalties, with a heroic save by goalkeeper Ronaldo. In this way, the team qualified for the first time to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the Brasileirão, however, the moment is delicate. The club is in 16th place with 17 points and needs to win in order not to risk entering the relegation zone. In the last round, the team lost to São Paulo by 2 to 1.

+ Check the ranking of Serie A

1 of 3 Santos x Atlético-GO Brasileirão record — Photo: ge Santos x Atlético-GO Brasileirão record — Photo: ge

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: the Premiere broadcasts, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and commentary by Richarlyson and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Real time: ge tracks all bids, with videos.

PVC evaluates the game between Santos x Atlético-GO for the 16th round of the Brasileirão

Santos – coach: Marcelo Fernandes

For this Sunday’s confrontation, interim coach Marcelo Fernandes will be able to count on almost the entire squad at his disposal. Madson is recovering from a left thigh injury and is expected to be listed.

Maicon, who was on the bench in the match against Deportivo Táchira, returns to the starting lineup. In addition, the commander of Peixe is still waiting for negative Covid tests to know if he will be able to have the sides Auro and Felipe Jonatan.

Angelo is embezzlement. The player received his third yellow card against Flamengo, in the last round of the Brasileirão, and will be suspended this Sunday. Lucas Pires and Ricardo Goulart are also out. The latter even negotiates the termination of the contract.

Likely team: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira; Baptistao, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

2 of 3 Probable Santos for the duel against Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Santos likely for the duel against Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

hanging: Bruno Oliveira, Ricardo Goulart and Jhojan Julio.

Embezzlement: Ângelo (suspended), Ricardo Goulart (muscle discomfort) and Lucas Pires (right knee injury).

+ See more news from Santos

Atlético-GO – coach: Jorginho

Without the steering wheel and captain Marlon Freitas and the forward Wellington Rato, spared due to physical exhaustion, coach Jorginho promotes the entries of Wanderson, in the defense, and Jorginho, recovered from injury. With that, Edson returns to act as first steering wheel.

Likely team: Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon and Jefferson; Edson, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Airton, Diego Churin and Shaylon

3 of 3 Probable Dragon’s starting lineup — Photo: ge Probable starting lineup of the Dragon — Photo: ge

hanging: Jorginho, Edson Fernando, Churin, Hayner, Léo Pereira and Ramon

Embezzlement: Marlon Freitas and Wellington Rato, physically worn out, were not related. Dudu is still in the transition phase.

+ See more news from Atlético-GO