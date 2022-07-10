São Paulo has already received a millionaire award advancing in the World Cups

São Paulo guaranteed its qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana by beating Universidad Católica, from Chile, last Thursday. Next week, the team led by Rogério Ceni will also have the chance to confirm their spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, which could increase their already millionaire collection with prizes in these championships.

In the Copa Sudamericana alone, São Paulo has already received 2 million dollars (R$ 10.5 million) in prize money. The Morumbi club raised US$900,000 in the group stage, US$500,000 in the round of 16 and, now, US$600,000 by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The total revenue of São Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana could reach 7.8 million dollars (R$ 41 million), if the team led by Rogério Ceni is champion of the tournament. In case of runner-up, Tricolor will receive 4.8 million dollars (R$ 25.2 million).

In the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo has already collected R$ 7.67 million in prize money: R$ 1.27 million for playing in the first phase, R$ 1.5 million for playing in the second phase, R$ 1.9 million for compete in the third phase and another R$ 3 million for the presence in the round of 16 of the competition.

If they eliminate Palmeiras next Thursday, at Allianz Parque, stamping their trip to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo will receive another R$ 3.9 million, totaling R$ 11.57 million in prize money in the mata tournament. -Woods.

That is, if it is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, São Paulo will account for R$ 22 million in prize money, an extremely important amount for a club that is going through a serious financial crisis.

Before concentrating its efforts on the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Palmeiras, São Paulo turns its focus to its commitment this weekend in the Brazilian Championship. On Sunday, Tricolor visits Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, a tough stop for Rogério Ceni’s team, which seeks to return to the G6 of the competition.

Week of more important games for Tricolor! 🆚 Atlético-MG

🏆 @Brasileirao

🏟 Mineirão

🗓 7/10 (Sunday)

⏰ 6 pm 🆚 Palm trees

🏆 @Brazil’s Cup

🏟 Allianz Park

🗓 07/14 (Thursday)

⏰ 8 pm 🆚 Fluminense

🏆 @Brasileirao

🏟 Morumbi

🗓 7/17 (Sunday)

⏰ 4 pm#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/NrQCjTxaw1 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 8, 2022

Leave your comment