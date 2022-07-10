São Paulo should conclude the sale of Sara early next week; know details

São Paulo expects to close the sale of Gabriel Sara to Norwich, from England, early next week. The tricolor board finalizes the last details of the transfer with the English club, and the deal should be finalized on Tuesday, as sources reported to the report of Sports Gazette.

São Paulo will receive 9.5 million pounds (R$ 61 million) for the sale of Sara, but the amount could reach up to 12 million pounds (R$ 75.8 million), if the midfielder reaches certain goals stipulated in the contract. .

Gabriel Sara will have a four-year contract with Norwich, with an option to extend it for another year at the end of the contract.

With just 23 years old, Gabriel Sara sees his move to Norwich as a great opportunity to start his career in Europe. For the Northern England team, which competes in the country’s Second Division, the young man revealed in Cotia will try to gain access to the Premier League and take advantage of the showcase to later transfer to a bigger team.

It is worth remembering that Gabriel Sara has been out of action since April, when he tore the ligament in his right ankle during the 3-1 victory over Jorge Wilstermann in the Copa Sudamericana, and had to undergo surgery.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Sara was promoted to professional in 2019 by coach Fernando Diniz. That year, the midfielder had won the Copinha, beating Vasco in the final. Names like Antony, Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Diego Costa, among others, were part of the under-20 squad.

In 2020, he was a key part of the team led by Fernando Diniz, who opened seven points in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, but let the title slip in the last rounds. The midfielder was also one of the athletes most used by Rogério Ceni last year, but he began to suffer from physical problems in 2022.

Week of more important games for Tricolor! 🆚 Atlético-MG

🏆 @Brasileirao

🏟 Mineirão

🗓 7/10 (Sunday)

⏰ 6 pm 🆚 Palm trees

🏆 @Brazil’s Cup

🏟 Allianz Park

🗓 07/14 (Thursday)

⏰ 8 pm 🆚 Fluminense

🏆 @Brasileirao

🏟 Morumbi

🗓 7/17 (Sunday)

⏰ 4 pm#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/NrQCjTxaw1 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 8, 2022

Leave your comment