São Paulo tries to hire Argentine striker who cost Grupo City R$31 million, says journalist

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, São Paulo is trying to hire Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos, who belongs to Grupo City.

O Sao Paulo Follow moving around behind the scenes looking for more reinforcements for the squad of coach Rogério Ceni. According to information revealed by journalist Jorge Nicola in his blog on the Yahoothe Tricolor has in its sights the striker Nahuel Bustoswhich belongs to City Group and defends the Gironafrom Spain.

According to the investigation, the Morumbi club will try to get the 24-year-old Argentine on loan.

Sensation in Argentina when defending the Talleresthe youngster has not had the same role since he arrived in Europe, and ended last season on the bench.

Still, Bustos noted 11 goals in 45 games by the team, which did not get its access to the elite of Spanish football.

The publication also indicates that the negotiation is treated as ‘difficult’ for São Paulo, who will try to give Nahuel Bustos the chance to resume his role on the field.

The City Group did not save in 2020 and disbursed 5.5 million dollars (R$ 31 million at the time) to acquire 65% of rights of the Argentine with Talleres. The striker was also disputed in Brazil by the Atlético-MG.