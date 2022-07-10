Scarpa closes deal with English club, but remains at Palmeiras until the end of the year

Gustavo Scarpa will even leave Palmeiras at the end of this season. His destiny will be European football, more precisely Nottingham Forrest, from England, who return to the Premier League. The midfielder has signed a pre-contract with the English for three and a half years, but will only introduce himself to the new club in 2023. The information was released by journalist Benjamin Back and confirmed by THROW!.

Shirt 14 signed the agreement last Saturday. The negotiations were conducted by the company that takes care of his career, FFP Agency, of partners Felipe D’Emilio, who is the son of former player Mario Sérgio, and Felipe Tancredi. O GEeven published a photo in which Scarpa appears next to his agents after signing the bond with Nottigham Forrest from 2023.

Palmeiras and Scarpa’s staff had been talking about renewal at higher values ​​than those practiced in English football. However, the midfielder’s desire was to work in Europe, as had been previously communicated to Verdão. Thus, the issue was much more about the opportunity received than financially.

Thus, Scarpa will leave Palmeiras at the end of the year free of charge, that is, Alviverde will not pocket any value with the transfer. Even so, the club does not give up keeping the athlete until the season is over, since in terms of sports, the squad would lose a lot without the addition of the quality of shirt 14.

The Palmeiras leaders consider that they did the best they could to keep Scarpa at the club, but they understand the player’s desire and maintain a great relationship with him. So much so that he will continue to be used by Abel Ferreira, who has also received positive feedback from the midfielder’s dedication while he has a contract.

At 28 years old, Gustavo Scarpa has been at Palmeiras since 2018, where he has played 208 games, 39 goals and 51 assists so far. He was part of the conquests of the Brazilian Championship (2018), two Paulistas (2020 and 2022), two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Recopa Sudamericana (2022), in addition to the runner-up. world (2021).