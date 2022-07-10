Scientists create artificial muscles stronger than biological ones

Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles in the United States have developed a new type of polymer that can be used to create artificial muscles.

The study involved manufacturing high-performance dielectric elastomers. They are electroactive polymers made from natural or synthetic substances, being composed of large molecules that can change size or shape when stimulated by an electric field. In practice, the material can transform electrical energy into mechanical work.

According to the study, published in the journal sciencethese dielectric elastomers are about 35 micrometers thick, making them as thin and light as a human hair.

When several layers of this material are stacked together, they become a miniature electric motor, functioning much like muscle tissue.

Scientists claim that artificial muscles can generate more force than their biological counterparts, and are even 3 to 10 times more flexible than natural muscles. They can also be molded into any shape and size.

During the research, the researchers managed to make a small robot — measuring 1.2 centimeters — jump, as seen in the photo below:

Potential uses of artificial muscles

The researchers say these electroactive polymers can be used to drive the movement of small robots or sensors. However, they have the potential to be used as a wearable technology for humans.

These artificial muscles could help, for example, people with health problems who are unable to smile or blink. It could also be utilized inside the human body, serving as a sphincter muscle for those who suffer from gastric reflux.

Despite the potential, the scientists point out that creating an artificial muscle is still one of the great challenges of science and engineering, as they need to produce mechanical energy and still remain viable under high stress conditions after repeated cycles of work.

According to the website UPIthe team has applied for an international patent for the new technology and hopes that other researchers will help develop practical applications for these artificial muscles.