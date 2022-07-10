Security camera records moment when gunman invades PT treasurer’s party – Country

One security camera recorded the moment when the penal agent Jorge da Rocha Guaranho invaded the birthday party of municipal guard and PT treasurer, Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, at dawn this Sunday (10), and shot him. The murder took place in Foz do Iguaçuin Paraná.

In the images, taken by G1Guaranho appears running with his gun in his hand and shooting at Arruda, who, wounded, hides behind a table, takes out his own gun and shoots back.

A woman still tries to contain Guaranho, but ends up fleeing the scene so as not to be hit too.

Arruda and Guaranho exchange gunfire for some time, until both, with serious injuries, fall behind tables at the party. Until the morning of this Sunday (10), the information given by the Police was that Guaranho had also died. However, in a press conference given in the afternoon, the corporation reported that the suspect was taken to the hospital and is “stable”.

understand the case

Marcelo Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday with a themed party dedicated to the Workers’ Party (PT) and in support of the pre-candidate for President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to a police report, Guaranho was not known to any of the guests and was not invited to the party. He arrived at the scene, aboard a vehicle in which a woman and a baby were still, shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro!”.

After that, he would have left the place and returned soon after, alone and armed. That’s when he invaded the party and shot the birthday boy.

Politicians speak up

The case, consideredpolitical intolerance“, has had wide national repercussions.

This Sunday (10), in addition to the biggest representatives of the PT, such as ex-president Lula and the national president of the party, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT), opponents also manifested, such as the ex-minister and pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes. (PDT) and the former Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro Government, Sérgio Moro.