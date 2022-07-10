Selena Gomez has her home invaded in Los Angeles, says website

Selena Gomez are dealing with issues related to your privacy and security. This Sunday (10), the singer’s security caught a man trying to break into the artist’s mansion in Los Angeles. At around 1 am, the star’s employees called the police as the intruder had jumped over the property’s fence.

READ MORE:

Officers managed to approach the suspect wandering the neighborhood after an escape attempt, but he said he I just wanted to meet Selena. He was charged with trespassing on private property. This invasion was not the biggest problem.

according to TMZa few weeks ago, the security team of the “Only Murders in the Building” actress called the police when a man allegedly wrote Selena’s name on a mattressusing what appeared to be bloodand set the object on fire outside the house. The suspect was reportedly detained by police, but the status of his case remains unclear.

Gomez was not at home during any of the incidents.

Selena Gomez posts video in recording studio

It’s not today that Selena Gomez has been stirring up the public by talking about a possible return to the world of music. Turns and moves, the singer and actress, who is currently dealing with the promotion of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”highlights its long-awaited comeback. Now, this Wednesday (6), she left the fandom even more excited!

In a post on her official TikTok account, the star shared a short video, with no audio and no further explanation, in which appears in front of a microphone and with headphones in a recording studio. Although she didn’t say anything about the post, fans already believe that Selena is starting work on his fifth career album.