Social entrepreneur creates online education platform for young people from the periphery | PEGN

Social entrepreneur João Paulo Malara, also known as Jotapê, grew up in Capão Redondo, on the outskirts of São Paulo. There, he also faced the trauma that changed his life: the death of his brother.

“We grew up here and saw this happen several times, but when it happened to my brother, the murder, on his birthday, it impacted me in a different way”, says Jotapê.

Education was Jotapê’s tool to overcome loss and change the reality of other young people. With the support of volunteers, the entrepreneur created a startup and launched an online education platform for students from the periphery and favelas.

The content of the classes is divided into four themes: socio-emotional, educational, social and professional. These are short videos, lasting from five to ten minutes, for the student to watch from anywhere on their cell phone.

The app works like a game. The student fills out questionnaires and accumulates points, which can be exchanged for prizes in the app store.

The startup also gives educational lectures in public schools and companies. Today, 46 thousand students are registered in the application.

The startup’s revenue comes from the partnership with companies that sponsor the project.