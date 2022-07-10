Spencer arrives this Friday at Prime Video – GKPB

Released in November 2021 in the United States and in January 2022 in Brazil, the film Spencer, starring actress Kristen Stewart, tells the story of a turbulent phase in the life of Diana Frances Spencer, or simply Princess Diana as she was known worldwide.

According to the film’s synopsis, after several rumors about betrayals and divorce requests, Diana, even with two children, has the perception that her marriage to Prince Charles is no longer working out and decides to leave him. And Spencer shows what could have happened to the couple in what would be turbulent days in their lives.

Image: Disclosure.

And all this tense atmosphere within the British royal family earns a respite for the Christmas festivities full of food and drink, shooting and hunting, which take place at Queen’s Sandrigham. But Diana, tired of this life of appearances, knew that things would be very different this year and that this would also be her last Christmas with royalty.

Spencer had her first screening at the Venice Film Festival, where Kristen Stewart garnered several accolades from the public and left the Festival acclaimed, which began to generate expectations with the actress’s name for the Oscar. In addition to Venice, the film was also screened at the Toronto and Telluride festivals, where it was also very well received.

Image: Disclosure.

And as expected, Kristen received her first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress, but lost (to the surprise of many) to Jessica Chastain who was running for the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is available on Star+.

In addition to Stewart in the role of Diana, in the cast we also have actor Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Sally Hawkins as Maggie, Timothy Spall playing Major Alistair Gregory, among other names.

Spencer arrives this Friday (01/07) at Prime Video and deserves your attention.