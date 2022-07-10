SPIDER-MAN HAS ARRIVED TO DISNEY+! CHECK OUT THE PRODUCTS THAT ENTERED THE PLATFORM CATALOG THIS FRIDAY (08)

In all, five films starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have arrived on the streaming service.

Finally home! Spider-Man productions arrived on Disney+ this Friday, July 8th, and the public can see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker.

In all, there are five films in the franchise that are available on the platform. Check out what they are:

Spider-Man (2002)

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), an ordinary teenager, is transformed into an incredible superhero after being bitten by a radioactive spider. After his uncle is brutally murdered in a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. With the name “Spider-Man”, he sets out on his quest to rid the streets of crime, which leads him to come across the evil Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Directed by Sam Raimi, the film was nominated for an Oscar® for Best Special Effects and Best Sound in 2003.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

In “Spider-Man 2,” Tobey Maguire returns as Peter Parker, who is trying to maintain the delicate balance between his life as a college student and a superhuman vigilante. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he encounters a new arch-nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), who is reincarnated as the maniacal Doctor Octopus. When the villain kidnaps Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man must spring into action to save his beloved.

Also directed by Sam Raimi, the film won the 2005 Academy Award® for Best Special Effects, as well as being nominated for Best Sound and Best Sound Editing.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man tells the story of Peter Parker, now played by Andrew Garfield, a socially excluded high school student who was raised by his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field) after his parents abandoned him. when I was a child. Like most teenagers, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and how he came to be the person he is today. He also starts a relationship with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), his first crush, and together they learn to deal with love, commitment and secrets.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)