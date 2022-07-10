Stablecoin Generates Trillion Coins After Tether Mistake

After the collapse of Earth (LUNA), another stablecoin presents a curious error when printing trillions of coins for users of its ecosystem. This new episode shows that cryptocurrencies with stable values ​​are going through moments of severe testing in their technologies.

When LUNA went down, it had an “algorithmic stablecoin” system, which was a supposedly innovative solution created by its founder, Do Kwon. As the currency plummeted, decentralized and centralized stablecoins came under pressure, though the industry held out with some suspicion.

In the case of Tether, for example, the largest stablecoin rushed to reassert its safe position after the pressure in the sector, reaffirming its backings that keep each USDT with the quotation backed in Dollar (USD).

DAO’s stablecoin makes mistake when printing trillions of coins

Last Thursday (7), DAO Decentral Bank, which issues the USN stablecoin, published a report about an error discovered in recent days.

The stable value of this cryptocurrency is guaranteed by reserves in Tether and NEAR, which would give each USN the equivalent of 1 dollar. Currently, this coin has a smart contract in its 2.0 version, which allowed the emergence of a bug that the developers were not aware of.

Last Wednesday (6), a user who never had Tether tried to redeem USN coins for USDT. For some reason, the transaction failed and the smart contract rushed to refund the user in USN.

However, this unexpectedly caused an invalid decimal point conversion error, which minted new USN at $9,999,000,000,000.00, which was sent to the user’s account in two transactions.

That is, with little money (“the user tried to redeem 5 $USN for $USDT”), his wallet was suddenly that of a “trillionaire”, Richer even than Elon Musktheoretically is clear.

Upon identifying the error, the user sought out the developers and warned about the error, and the new minted coins were recovered by the DAO and then burned.

“On July 6, 2022, user pavladiv.near triggered a bug in smart contract $USN v2.0 (not present in $USN v1.0) when he tried to redeem $USN for $USDT and an incorrect value of $USN was brother in law. All the incorrectly minted $USNs were burned and the smart contract was fixed. No money was lost or stolen.”

What is striking is that the error can be observed in the USN treasury, which reached trillions in minutes, until everything was corrected.

Network had to be stopped for fixes

With the situation getting out of hand, the developers had to suspend all operations on the USN network, locking values ​​until the issue was resolved by the support team.

“The event was quickly noticed by the Decentral Bank team. Immediately, the $USN smart contract was paused to stop all $USN transactions and a fix was implemented for incorrect decimal conversion.”

Going forward, the DAO team said it will beef up verification measures on its smart contracts and hope that mistakes like this never happen again.

The affected user, who “lost trillions”, will receive a bonus for helping to resolve the issue.