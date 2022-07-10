Stewards call out Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton after Austrian GP – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the podium in Austria (Photo: AFP)

Just like the Formula 2 race 2, the Formula 1 Austrian GP is also far from over. That’s because none other than the three drivers who took the podium, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, were called to the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) commissioners’ room on account of a probable irregularity in the parc fermé.

The issue involves the drivers’ physiotherapists, who usually accompany them after races, but are not allowed to interact with the drivers before the official weigh-in. The procedure note sent to the teams before the test even provided clarification on the subject.

“Drivers’ physiotherapists must wait outside the waiting room behind the podium until the podium ceremony is completed,” the text reads.

Austrian GP podium was summoned to the stewards’ lounge (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

None of the first three have fulfilled the determination, which has been warned by the FIA ​​for some time. The trio, therefore, were summoned to the commissioners’ room and should receive some kind of punishment, although it is not known what would be applied in this case.

UPDATE: After about an hour of the trio’s summons to the stewards’ lounge, the FIA’s definition came out. Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton were fined €10,000.

