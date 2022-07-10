Taika Waititi was the biggest embarrassment in front of Natalie Portman

The director Taika Waititi invited the actress Natalie Portman to participate in your newest movie in the saga Star Warshowever, he ended feeling the greatest shame because I didn’t know that she was already part of the franchise, like the character Padmé.

He revealed the situation in an interview with Rolling Stone USA:

“A day on set [de Thor: Amor e Trovão], Natalie asked me what my next project would be. I said, ‘I’m trying to do this project Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? Star Wars?’. And she replied: ‘I’ve done films of Star Wars.’ I had completely forgotten about those.”, said the director.

The actress played the character Padmé Amidala in the first three episodes of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

She was the queen of the planet Naboo and later became the senator of the Galactic Republic. The character still lives a romance with Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen, with whom she marries. He only becomes Darth Vader after his wife’s death.

However, before she dies, she gives birth to twins. Luke and readwho end up meeting their father again at a future time.

threatened? Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie May Not Be Released

Many fans are waiting for the release of Watti’s movie for the saga Star Warshowever, he revealed to The New York Times that he is still working on a draft of the script for the film and there is still a long process for it to be approved.

That is, even with all the propaganda and Luscasfilm’s trust, fans will still need to wait for confirmation. See the director’s statement below:

“I am trying to write the idea of Star Wars at the time. Gotta see how far this goes, because only after I submit it [ao estúdio] is that there will be a determination of when it will be done, or if it will actually be done. For now, we only know that the main idea is use only new charactersleaving concepts already established in the franchise aside.”

