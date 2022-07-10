The 10 most watched series of the week (10/07/2022)

The first week of July arrived full of news. Among them is the miniseries Man X Bee: The Battlewritten and starring Rowan Atkinson, the famous Mr.Bean, which shows the star fighting a fierce battle against the insect that is making his life hell.

Some well-known titles also complete the list, such as the comedy Modern Family, which follows the adventures of Mitchell, Cam, Gloria, Lily, Jay and other members of the troubled family. Leaving comedy and going to the world of superheroes, success the boys does not fall out of the rankings.

And speaking of success, a name that will certainly establish itself as one of the most watched productions of this and the coming weeks is Stranger Things, which premiered its fourth season (part 1 and part 2) recently. besides her, The Terminal List features Marvel star Chris Pratt as the protagonist and has been a hit with the audience.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience of series on streaming and video on demand services. For now, the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series of the week in Brazil.

10. Modern Family

One of the most praised comedy series, Modern Family tells the story of three families that, together, form a large family full of confusion and love. The sitcom premiered in 2009 and has 11 seasons in total.

The highlight is the charismatic characters, such as Mitchell and Cam, and the well-written script, which won her several awards, such as the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical Series.

The 11 seasons of Modern Family can be watched on Star+.

9. The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy it premiered its third season recently, in June, and that’s why it remains one of the most watched (even falling a few positions on our list).

The series tells the story of members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes, who work together to save the world. Each of these heroes has a different personality and ability, and this creates a lot of confusion.

The Umbrella Academy can be watched on Netflix.

8. The Handmaid’s Tale

Also known as The Handmaid’s Tale, this series is a dystopia that shows the United States, in the near future, suffering a coup and becoming a theocratic totalitarian territory, called Gillead. In this new society, women are placed as slaves, living daily in a cycle of humiliation and sexual abuse.

The series has five seasons. In Brazil, there are four available and the fifth already has a premiere date scheduled for September 14.

The Handmaid’s Tale can be watched on Globoplay, Claro TV+ and Paramount +.

7. Rupture

This Apple TV+ series, created by Dan Erickson, produced and directed by Ben Stiller, tells the story of a biotechnology company called Lumon Industries that uses a medical procedure to separate the minds of its employees between personal and professional.

That way, when they are working, they will forget everything about their personal lives, like friends, relatives, what they like to do, etc. The series has only one season, but the shooting of the second has already started and it should debut in the first half of 2023.

Break is available on Apple TV+.

6. Man X Bee: The Battle

For the second time on the most watched list, this British comedy miniseries was written and created by William Davies and Rowan Atkinson (Mr.Bean). Unlike his famous character, in this production Rowan has lines and fights against the insect that makes his life hell.

The production, which has nine episodes, was released this year and is available on Netflix.

5. Westworld

With four seasons to date, this series is about a futuristic amusement park that allows its guests to live out their darkest fantasies through artificial consciousness. The last season was recently released, on June 26th, and maybe that’s one of the reasons the series appears on our list of the most watched.

A curiosity about the production, launched in 2016, is that it is directed by Jonathan Nolan, but HBO had plans for Quentin Tarantino to direct the pilot episode, which did not happen.

Westworld is available on HBO Max.

4. The Boys

Dropping some positions, but still maintaining its position as one of the best-rated series, the third season of the boys arrived in its final stretch and left the fans looking forward to what lies ahead. Recently, the episode herogasm shook the internet and fans of the series.

the boys can be watched on Prime Video.

3. Only Murders in the Building

This series has won the hearts of the audience. It tells the story of three strangers who are aficionados of the true crime genre and suddenly find themselves involved in a real-life crime. Now, they have to use their knowledge to try to unravel who the mysterious killer is.

The production features Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as protagonists and has, so far, two seasons.

Only Murders in the Building is available on Star+.

2. Stranger Things

One of the most famous series today could not be left out of our list. Stranger Things premiered its fourth season (part 1 and part 2) recently and has returned to being a ratings success.

In the fourth season alone, the series reached the mark of 1.15 billion hours watched. The fifth and final is already being prepared and the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the work, also have plans for a spin-off.

all episodes of Stranger Things are available on Netflix.

1. The Terminal List

The series that is at the top of our list tells the story of James Reece, a former Navy officer who, after his entire platoon is ambushed during a dangerous undercover mission, needs to return home. The work that brings Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) in the cast is based on the novel by Jack Carr.

The Terminal List has only one season, so far, and is available on Prime Video.