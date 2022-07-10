The (bad) options left for Twitter after Musk quit

After a series of signals, billionaire Elon Musk announced the withdrawal from the Twitter purchase agreement. The $44 billion offer, announced in April, generated euphoria among investors, but the deal cooled off until the expected news from Tesla’s CEO last week. The market’s projection, whether given the official closing of the agreement or even a legal dispute between Twitter and Musk, is that the social network’s shares will go into free fall.

The company’s chairman of the board of directors, Bret Taylor, announced on Friday that he plans to sue Musk to force him to comply with the company’s purchase agreement, which he offered $54.20 a share to take the company private — well above the $36.81 traded at market close on Friday. If Twitter prevails in court, the company will be run by an unpredictable and reluctant owner as it still struggles to meet ambitious growth targets to be imposed by Musk. If he can’t force Musk to buy the company, the billionaire is likely to sell his 9% stake in the company and walk away from the business altogether.

Even before the likely lawsuit, Twitter has faced a significant issue between leadership and staff. According to a Bloomberg report,Many of Twitter’s employees were already worried about the impact of Musk’s arrival. During a question-and-answer session he held with employees of the social network in June, some employees mocked Musk over internal off-duty channels, as he told employees that only those who were “exceptional” could continue working from home. Weeks before the Q&A session, others still worried that Musk had no idea how to run a social network, and some posted their frustration with allegations that Musk had sexually harassed former employees of his rocket company. SpaceX. After Twitter’s leadership did not acknowledge the allegations, an employee wrote that “as a woman who works at Twitter, I find this radio silence extremely disheartening.”

Despite discontent over the (no longer) imminent arrival of Musk, the billionaire’s change of heart has generated frustration both with him and with the company’s leadership and board. Also according to Bloomberg, some employees are publicly mocking on Twitter — although there is an internal directive not to speak publicly about the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The team was also nervous about recent executive departures and restructuring of product leadership, making product development more difficult, the person said. Twitter has cut about 100 employees this week, and the expectation within the company is that there are still more cuts on the horizon.

“If Musk manages to close the deal, Twitter will still have the same problems it had before he came on the scene,” wrote Debra Aho Williamson, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence. “Your user growth is slowing. And while ad revenue is still growing marginally, Twitter is now dealing with a slowing economy that could squeeze ad spend across all social platforms.”