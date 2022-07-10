‘The Girl from Plainville’: learn all about the series that details the real case of the young woman convicted of provoking her boyfriend’s suicide in the US – Monet

+



“I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you are ready; just need to do it! You can’t go on living like this. Just do it like last time; don’t think about it and just do it, honey.” That was one of the last text messages that Michelle Carter sent to your boyfriend, Conrad Roy, before the 18-year-old from Massachusetts, in the United States, committed suicide on July 13, 2014. Throughout that day, the then 17-year-old exchanged a series of texts with her partner, encouraging him to take his own life. The case shocked the world and especially Michelle’s inner circle, who had her as a sweet girl. “I don’t believe she has a conscience,” declared Conrad’s mother, Lynn Royto the American channel CBS in 2017. “The fact that she tells him, ‘Your family will get over you.’ How is that even… I’ll never get over it.”

The Girl from Plainvillea miniseries that premieres this month on StarzPlay, takes on the challenge of dramatizing Michelle and Conrad’s relationship until its tragic outcome and the teenager’s conviction for manslaughter in 2017. Elle Fanningin maleficent and The Greatserves as an executive producer and plays Michelle, while Colton Ryan (Uncle Frank) takes on the role of Conrad and Chloe Sevigny (The Act) embodies Lynn Roy.

“The more I learned about Michelle, the more surprised I was,” confides Sevigny in an interview with MONET. “It is simply fascinating that this [relacionamento] was a way for a girl who also suffered from depression to escape her own reality. And it was also kind of surprising to learn that she was complicated and also suffering; because you see this girl who, apparently, is perfect and has everything…”. To play Conrad’s mother, the actress listened to several audios of Lynn’s interviews over and over again. “I was trying to simulate his voice to a certain extent. But I didn’t want to do an impersonation,” she says. “I wanted to capture a quality, a spirit, something like that; be true to how she would like to tell her story. Because every time she’s interviewed, she’s in front of the camera, so of course she presents a certain version of herself. I thought maybe this was a version that I should also try to present, out of respect.”

Of course, like other drama series based on true stories, The Girl from Plainville uses “poetic license” to portray Conrad and Michelle’s relationship (scenes with their SMS conversations, for example, “teleport” one of the young people to each other’s space; with Fanning and Ryan interacting naturally in the same frame, the dialogues become more vivid). However, finding the balance between fact and fiction is especially difficult when the plot deals with such serious mental health issues. So showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus consulted with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Eating Disorders Association in the United States to come up with a series that would also be informative. “I hope fans watch it and be like, ‘Oh, my messages really affect each other; I have to take more responsibility in the way I communicate,'” says Sevigny, who also sees The Girl from Plainville as a “warning tale” that encourages people to seek help when facing depression.

Another challenge faced by The Girl from Plainville was Michelle’s representation. The complexity of the teenager’s role in crime had already been exposed in an article written by Jesse Barron for the magazine Esquire and in the documentary I love you, now die (available on HBO Max), which interviewed family members, journalists and other figures close to the girl and Conrad. If, on one side of the media, Michelle is portrayed as a monster, on the other, she is also interpreted as a victim – a girl without many friends, starved of attention and who, when she incited her boyfriend to commit suicide, was using an antidepressant that possibly intoxicating her unintentionally, which would affect her conscience (this was doctor Peter Breggin’s hyper-controversial defense in court). Given this, Sevigny considers that The Girl from Plainville tries to bring a “less biased” view of Michelle. “I think we just tried to present all the facts. Of course we added some drama; but it is a real story and there are a lot of specific details that we follow,” she points out.

series star The Act (available on StarzPlay), which captures the shocking murder of Dee Dee Blanchard orchestrated by her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in 2015, Sevigny believes that crime drama productions appeal to fans for showing that “life is stranger than fiction.” . “I think people are always amazed at what humans are capable of doing,” she comments. But let’s not be fooled: in a story as complex as that of The Girl from Plainville, it may be that we see a little bit of ourselves in whom we would not like to see anything. “There is so much about the show that people can relate to. The grieving mother – anyone who has lost someone can see themselves in what Lynn is going through and find some comfort,” says Sevigny. “You know, you can even see yourself… in Michelle’s character; you yourself may recognize something in it.”

