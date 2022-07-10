‘The Girl From Plainville’: True Crime Series With Elle Fanning Debuts On STARZPLAY!

‘The Girl From Plainville‘, a crime series starring Elle Fanningfinally arrived in Brazil.

The production was launched on the platform of STARZPLAY today, July 10.

In the plot, Fanning plays Michelle Carter, “a 17-year-old who in 2014 encouraged her boyfriend’s suicide through text messages. After meeting, the two kept in touch almost exclusively through the internet and phone calls. During the development of the relationship, Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan) admitted to Michelle that he had suicidal thoughts. From there, Michelle Carter begins to conspire with her boyfriend in several ways to make him fulfill her desire. After Conrad is found dead, the police investigation analyzes the messages exchanged by the couple and, gradually, Michelle admits that she could have done something to prevent the tragedy from happening. As a result, Michelle Carter ends up being charged with manslaughter and must face a trial that will decide whether she is innocent of her partner’s death.”.

Remember the trailer:

The plot of ‘The Girl From Plainville‘ is based on the story that the journalist Jesse Barron published in the magazine Esquire about the real case that shocked the United States in 2014.

Enjoy watching:

The cast also has Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz complete the list.

Don’t forget to watch: