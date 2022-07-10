The Marvels Villain Joined The Movie Without Knowing It

Awaited by a legion of fans, the sequel to captain marvel is already coming true, with the movie being filmed at Marvel Studios. However, in the center of the marvels there is a mysterious figure, played by the actress Zawe Ashton.

Announced as part of the cast, Ashton will give life to the great villain of the story and, although her role has not yet been revealed, the actress has commented a little on working with Marvel.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Zawe Ashton commented on how he joined the world of Marvel. According to the actress herself, it was largely a surprise, as she was away from acting.

“I was without representation for a while. While I was on Broadway, I really cleaned the decks. I needed to get back into the business in a very new way. I [disse] to my team who wanted to be of service to women for the first time specifically, black female directors for the first time,” Ashton said.

When asked what it was like to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress reacted cautiously, commenting that “I was still scared to say anything, because I didn’t even [ela] Do you know that [as notícias sobre o elenco] had left”.

But during the interview, Ashton hinted that a major coincidence led her to Marvel.

According to the actress herself, she “fell in love with the director’s work” Nia DaCostaas soon as he came across the movie candyman. Thus, she made a point of informing that she wanted to work with the director on her next project, which, without her knowing, would be the marvels.

“Is it over there [Nia DaCosta] called and asked if I would do his new movie. I was like, ‘yes, absolutely! Where are we going? How small is the budget?’ And it was this Captain Marvel sequel that wasn’t on my radar. [Risos.] The expectation was just to fulfill Nia’s vision,” Ashton said.

Starring the new trio of MCU heroines, Kamala Khan (Iman Velani), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the marvels is due to hit theaters in July 2023.

