The next 11 Marvel movies after Thor 4

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in Love and Thunder (Photo: Publicity/Disney)

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces new characters, makes changes to beloved figures, and brings major developments to the ongoing MCU plot. A success in cinemas, the feature has divided the opinion of specialized critics. After Thor 4, Marvel has 11 more movies planned in its release schedule.

Directed and written by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth (Rescue) as the title character. The cast of the feature also includes Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Tessa Thompson (Westworld) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight).

‘After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor tries to achieve inner peace. However, the Asgardian is forced to return to and recruit Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster to face Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods’, states the official synopsis for Thor 4.

We’ve listed below the next 11 movies that Marvel will release after Thor: Love and Thunder; check out.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 10, 2022

Marvel’s first release after Thor: Love and Thunder Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film comes after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, which occurred in 2020. In the film, Letitia Wright (Shuri) should assume a more important role. The cast also includes Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 16, 2023

Quantumania the third Ant-Man movie in the MCU. Little is known about the film’s plot, but Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) has been confirmed as the villainous Kang the Conqueror. The film’s cast includes Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (The Hobbit), Michael Douglas (Fatal Attraction) and newcomer Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) as Cassie Lang. Also, the film has Peyton Reed directing.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is another project by filmmaker James Gunn. While the film does not open in theaters, Marvel fans can check out the adventures of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder and in the team’s Christmas special, which is due to arrive on Disney+ in December 2022. The film will also feature the debut of Will. Poulter (Midsommar: Evil Does Not Wait) as Adam Warlock. The cast of the feature also includes Maria Bakalova (Borat 2) and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad).

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

The Marvels – July 27, 2023

The Marvels is the sequel to Capit Marvel. The film will star Brie Larson (Carol Danvers), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision). Few details have been revealed about the film’s plot. Given the events of the Ms. Marvel, everything indicates that the production will be set in the present day, unlike the original film, which takes place in the 90s. In addition, the film will once again feature Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion) as Nick Fury.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Fantastic Four – Unexpected

Following Disney’s purchase of Fox, the rights to Fantastic Four and X-Men were transferred to the MCU. At the time, Kevin Feige confirmed his intention to produce a reboot of Marvel’s First Family. Played by John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), a Reed Richards variant, Mr. Fantastic, was introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it is unknown if the actor will return in the official version of the team. The film does not yet have a release date.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Blade – Unexpected

In 2019, Marvel confirmed the production of a Blade the Vampire Slayer movie. In the feature, the character will be played by Mahershala Ali (Moonlight: Under the Moonlight). It is worth remembering that, in a trilogy released between 1998 and 2004, Blade was brought to life by the performance of Wesley Snipes (Daredevil). The Eternals post-credits scene, for example, references Blade’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Deadpool 3 – Unexpected

Deadpool, one of Marvel’s most popular anti-heroes, was introduced to theaters in a Fox franchise. After a masterstroke by Disney, the rights to the character reverted back to the MCU. Soon, Deadpool 3 will bring Ryan Reynolds as the character. Little is known about the plot, but Marvel representatives have already confirmed that it will be the ‘first R-rated film in the MCU’. The film does not yet have a release date.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Captain America 4 – Unexpected

As the events of the Falco and the Winter Soldier series indicate, Captain America 4 will bring Sam Wilson, Anthony Mackie’s character, as the titular hero. After the success of the Disney+ production, screenwriters Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson have been confirmed for the new Captain America movie. Disney has not released details about the film’s plot, but it is believed that it follows the same themes as the series.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Shang-Chi 2 – Unforeseen

In December 2021, Marvel confirmed the production of Shang-Chi 2, the sequel to The Legend of the Ten Rings. The film, it seems, will be set shortly after the events of the first film. With that, Simu Liu (Selling Sunset) and Awkwafina (Eight Women and a Secret) will return as Shang-Chi and Katy. Additionally, Meng’er Zhang (The Witcher) is also confirmed as Xu Xialing, the sister of the titular hero.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

Thunderbolts – Unexpected

Through Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the character of Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Marvel has already begun to prepare the plot for Thunderbolts. Seen as a sort of ‘MCU’s Suicide Squad’, the film will bring interesting developments to the arc of several villains and anti-heroes. The feature should feature Wyatt Russell (The Woman in the Window) as the US Agent and Florence Pugh (Little Women) as the new Viva Negra.

(photo: Publicity/Disney)

X-Men – Unexpected

Currently, the most anticipated event in the MCU is the introduction of the X-Men. Unfortunately, he’s the last on the list of Marvel releases. In other words, it may still take a long time to hit theaters. Aside from the mutant theme, Disney did not reveal details about the project. So we don’t know who is in the cast, the content of the story or the characters involved.

All MCU movies and series are available on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the platform.

This post The Next 11 Marvel Movies After Thor 4 was first published on Cinema Observatory.