The popular facial scars of children that were banned in Nigeria

  • Nduka Orjinmo
  • From Abuja (Nigeria) to BBC News

woman with facial scar

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Facial scarification was once popular in Nigeria.

Deep cuts, usually on both cheeks or on the forehead, were made on children by families and communities, mainly as a mark of identity. The scars also told stories of pain, reincarnation and beauty.

But the practice was abandoned after a federal law outlawed all forms of child mutilation in 2003. As a result, people with facial scars today are the latest generation of scarred people — and their facial stripes are as varied as the many ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

The 15 cuts on Inaolaji Akeem’s face identify him as being from the Owu kingdom in Ogun State (southwest Nigeria). Akeem is royalty, which is why he has long stripes on his face.

