The Year’s Most Catastrophic Sci-Fi Is Now Available On Amazon Prime Video And You’ve Got To See It

The movie that performed poorly at the box office now has a golden opportunity with its arrival on Prime Video.

Given the state of recent major releases, we cannot afford to turn our backs on those with enough personality and courage to steer clear of generic mediocrity. While they may be imperfect, there is something appreciable about these rare projects that decide to embrace quirkiness as a method of achieving life beyond the highly crafted visuals of special effects.

For this same reason, we must appreciate that there are always mad geniuses – or simply mad ones – like Roland Emmerich, who turned catastrophe films into authorial cinema, especially since his films seem to be among the few capable of having their own personality on stage. An example of this is Moonfall, his latest film, which performed poorly at the box office but now has a golden opportunity through streaming with its arrival on Prime Video.

What is the story of Moonfall – Lunar Menace?

Apparently, there isn’t much complexity to the film’s premise. A strange force is causing the moon to fall out of its orbit, heading dangerously towards the earth. There is not only the problem of a gigantic collision, but in the process we also see immense changes in the climate, in the flow of water on the planet and other phenomena of great magnitude.

To stop him, we have a trio of protagonists: a former astronaut and NASA executive (Halle Berry), another former astronaut discredited for warning of the now verifiable threat (Patrick Wilson) and an obsessive conspiracy theorist (John Bradley). Three forces with which Emmerich wants to emphasize the sacrifice and commitment of heroic individuals over caricatured institutions as much as possible, to mark his point of view.





A pointless space fun?

In addition to the propagandistic scent of billionaire entrepreneurs investing in gadgets to go into space, the film has a few surprises up its sleeve in its second half that establish it as a madcap sci-fi artifact. In that section where the phenomenon that causes the moon to move is explained, the director launches many ideas and ambitions that could be developed in an interesting sequence.

Such a continuation seems unlikely given the poor performance during its theatrical release, but that doesn’t make the film absolutely expendable. There are spine-tingling space sequences, snippets of trademark catastrophic disasters, and also the kind of mindless fun that Emmerich’s films haven’t had in a long time.

Is it always this pleasant? No, not always, but when he does, he manages to give the film a personality that keeps it from falling into the mechanized traps of most blockbusters. Its imperfection is on par with its voracity, and it’s lighthearted entertainment with impressive highlights. A very appropriate investment of your time.