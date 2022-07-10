Theranos founder faces up to 20 years in prison

Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes was considered a promise in the field of biotechnology and was even nominated by Silicon Valley as “the next Steve Jobs” (REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small)

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison. This Thursday (07.07), the ex-boyfriend of the executive and one of the main collaborators of the company, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, was convicted of defrauding investors and patients of the company. The final sentence should be announced by the end of the year.

Elizabeth Holmes was considered a promise in the field of biotechnology and was even nominated by Silicon Valley as “the next Steve Jobs”. At 37 and dubbed the “world’s youngest billionaire” by Forbes, she began facing trial in California in 2021 on the same fraud charges.

On January 3, 2022, Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four counts of defrauding investors – three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud – and not guilty on four counts of defrauding patients – three counts of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud. conspiracy to commit wire fraud. However, the judgment was overturned and the executive went on to respond to the process in freedom after posting a bond of US$ 500,000. The verdict is expected by September.

If convicted, Elizabeth Holmes could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution, for each wire fraud and conspiracy charge.

Theranos came up with a promise to revolutionize the healthcare industry. The company claimed to have developed a sensor capable of detecting any change in a patient’s blood with just one sample much smaller than any ordinary blood test: a single drop.

After receiving more than $1 billion in investments by lying about its product’s capabilities, falsifying clinical trials and promising the impossible to investors and journalists, Theranos lost everything after an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.