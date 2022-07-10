Tombense beats Chapecoense and approaches the G4 in Serie B; see the goals

photo: Victor Souza / Tombense Z Ricardo scored both goals in Tombense’s victory over Chape Tombense received Chapecoense this Saturday, for the 17th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, at Estdio Soares de Azevedo, in Muria, and won 2-1. Z Ricardo (twice) scored the goals of the hosts, while Matheus Bianqui scored the goal from Santa Catarina.

Thus, with the result, the Minas Gerais team jumped on the table and approached the G4 of the competition. Now, he occupies the sixth position with 25 points won – four less than the fourth placed Grmio, who sums 29. Chape remained in 15th place, with 18 points. However, the club from Santa Catarina could not distance itself from the relegation zone of the national team.

For the next round, therefore, Tombense has a difficult confrontation against Grmio at the top of the table, away from home, at 4:30 pm (Braslia) on Saturday (16). Also far from their domains, Chapecoense faces Nutico in a direct duel for the fight against relegation, a day later, at 4 pm.

Tombense secures victory in the second half

Pushed by the crowd, the team from Minas started the match on top of the opponent and took zero off the scoreboard after ten minutes. After the corner kick, the ball fell to midfielder Z Ricardo, who hit the left corner of goalkeeper Vagner.

After the setback suffered, Chapecoense threw itself into the attack in search of a tie. Tiago Real received inside the area, turned and hit cross. Also midfielder Matheus Bianqui appeared in the middle of Tombense’s defense and pushed into the back of the net. The VAR came to paralyze the game to review the position of shirt 38, but the goal of Santa Catarina equality was confirmed.

On the return of the break, despite Chape seeming to start taking care of the main actions of the confrontation, it was Tombense who scored the second goal. In the 20th minute, Z Ricardo made one more, taking advantage of the leftover after the defense’s failure to move the ball away. In the small volley area, the midfielder scored a beautiful goal for the Minas Gerais team.

Again behind the marker, Chapecoense was again behind the tie. In the 37th minute of the second half, Tiago Real managed to get out of the Tombense defense and headed with a risk to the goal. However, goalkeeper Rafael Santos jumped and sent the ball out.

In addition, striker Perotti had the last chance of the game. In the pressure, the ball was left inside the small area for the number nine, who finished badly. Thus, the defense of Tombense removed the danger and secured the three points.