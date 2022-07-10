Twitter fires amid risk of failure to sell company to Musk | Technology

Bruno Ignacio Twitter fires 30% of its recruiting team, with the risk of selling the company to Musk not being completed

Twitter has laid off 30% of its recruiting team’s staff amid billionaire Elon Musk’s buyout talks, which are at risk of not being completed. That’s because the businessman’s team found that the number of fake accounts provided by the social network “is not verifiable,” reported The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The existence of these spam accounts is one of the main obstacles to completing the $44 billion deal. According to the Washington Post, Musk’s team has stopped engaging in some discussions about funding the social network’s purchase and is expected to reposition itself soon.

Musk’s team’s doubts about the spam numbers indicate they believe they don’t have enough information to assess Twitter’s prospects as a business, the sources said. Given this, Musk is expected to take drastic measures in this regard.

Twitter confirms layoffs

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the layoffs, without releasing further details or the number of employees affected, reports Business Insider. Fired employees will receive severance packages and the company will “re-prioritize remaining recruiting personnel.” Twitter had previously announced that it would stop most hiring across all divisions of the company.

