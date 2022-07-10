Twitter must go to court after Musk withdraws from the deal – Época Negócios

+



The chairman of the board of directors of the twitterBret Taylor, said, on Friday night (8), that the company remains “committed to closing the transaction at the agreed price and terms” with Elon Musk and who will “seek legal action” after the billionaire announced that dropped out of business. The statement was made by the executive using the social network itself.

Musk announced the cancellation of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, saying the social network had failed to abide by the terms of the deal that included disclosing information about fake accounts and not making unauthorized changes to the way it conducts business.

In a statement, Musk’s lawyers said the company “has ignored multiple requests for information and has sometimes rejected them for reasons that do not seem justified.” The information required was about fake or spam accounts on the platform.

The breach of the agreement could generate a fine of US$ 1 billion, as originally established. However, the legal dispute over who was to blame for the breach of the agreement, and whether or not Musk can back out of the purchase, must be a long and difficult process to resolve, according to experts.

(With Reuters)