UFC: Rafael Fiziev knocks out Dos Anjos in the fifth round of the main event | combat

– Now I want to see who is the best Rafael in the sport. Rafael Nadal, come here! – joked the winner of the main fight.

After an early start accepting the kyrgyz’s standup, Dos Anjos made the lunge to put it down, locked on the fence, but the rival defended well and resisted. Fiziev was frightening with his kicks, but the Brazilian pressed once again in his takedown attempts and in the clinch. Despite not taking down, he controlled the opponent well, but, in the final seconds, Fiziev landed the best blows in a good combination.

Very fast with punches and kicks, Fiziev came back betting on short combinations. After about a minute and a half of the round, Dos Anjos attempted the takedown, but it was not effective. The Kyrgyz followed better in striking and defending the Brazilian’s attacks well. Dos Anjos started the third round by going up quickly to take down, but the opponent’s defense was up to date. By canceling the Brazilian’s grappling fight, Fiziev found space to show his versatility in standing strikes.

The outlook didn’t change much going back into the fourth round. Dos Anjos tried to take the fall, was rebuffed and pressed into the railing. By unraveling, Fiziev was in danger. The Brazilian still had a good time connecting combination after a knee, but then it was his rival’s turn to clinch. With just over a minute to go, Dos Anjos finally managed to take it to the ground, but did little. When it looked like Fiziev was showing signs of fatigue, he came back for the fifth round, landed a left hook that took the Brazilian to a knockdown. He went up to punch, landed a right with Dos Anjos on the ground, and the central referee stopped him.

