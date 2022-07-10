Vasco beats Criciúma with a penalty goal and approaches Cruzeiro

Vasco went to Criciúma today (09), for the 17th round of the Brasileirão of Serie B, and beat the home team 1-0. Vasco’s victory brings the team closer to the leader of Serie B, Cruzeiro, and opens an advantage three points for the 3rd place, Bahia. Criciúma, with the defeat, drops to 6th place and distances itself from the G4. The goal was scored by forward Raniel, from a penalty.

Vasco’s next game is against Sampaio Corrêa, on Saturday, away from home, at 4:30 pm. Criciúma, for Série B of the Brasileirão, receives Ponte Preta next Friday, at 19h, both games for the penultimate round of the first round. Vasco, in second, has 34 points, while Criciúma continues with 23.

Vasco’s young promise dominated the midfield and, with a lot of personality and lucidity, hit most of the plays he tried. Very participative, Andrey attacked the space, disarmed and organized the team. The midfielder still actively participated in the bid that resulted in a penalty for Vasco. In the second half, he still hit a shot on the post.

Inattentive, he committed the penalty that was decisive for the victory of Vasco. Kadu, even in a move that shouldn’t cause much trouble for Criciúma, cut Andrey’s cross, unintentionally, but using his hand, which was very open and away from his body.

Vasco without Baby Nenê, with calf pain, was not available for coach Maurício Souza. Nenê had already missed the carioca club in the previous round, against Sport, for the same problem. Doing treatment in two periods, the club’s idea is to have Nenê ready for the game against Sampaio Corrêa, on the 16th of this month. The midfielder’s last match for the club was against Novorizontino, a game in which he accused pain in the calf region. Vasco players gather before the match against Criciúma in Serie B Image: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG Vasco’s strong start and Criciúma’s reaction Even away from home, Vasco started the game pressing Criciúma. With an incisive stance, Vasco managed to stay close to the goal and recover the balls in the attacking field until, at five minutes, Kadu committed a penalty, blocking a cross by Andrey with his arm. The penalty was converted by Raniel. Criciúma reacted well to the conceded goal and managed to annoy Vasco. With little creativity, Criciúma was limited to betting on long shots and crosses on the sides of the field. Even with difficulties to create plays, he finished nine times to the goal of Thiago Rodrigues in the first half. Vasco and Criciúma players dispute bid during Serie B match Image: Lucas Sabino/AGIF Gradually, Vasco rebalanced the match, created chances again and had more possession of the ball. Criciúma was limited to trying to block the rival and come out with counterattacks using long but imprecise launches. In total, Vasco submitted eight times to Criciúma’s goal. Goal early! At five minutes, Andrey, attacking the space, tried a cross, which was prevented by Kadu, using his hand. VAR called Leando Vuaden and, after a quick analysis, the penalty was awarded. Without Nenê, the official collector, Raniel took responsibility and hit well, moving goalkeeper Gustavo to open the scoring for Vasco. Second half late! Referee Leandro Vuaden understood that the luminosity in Santa Catarina was below enough for the second half and, therefore, asked for the spotlights to be turned on. Gradually the lights came on, even so, the match was delayed by about six minutes. It was the first time that Criciúma played at home in this time slot in Serie B. According to Globo’s Central do Apito, the procedure used by Vuaden was wrong and the correct posture would be to warn, at the start of the break, that the spotlights of Heriberto Hulse should be on for the second stage, thus avoiding the departure delay. Unsuccessful pressure from Criciúma Criciúma returned to the second stage with more impetus. Packed by more than 19,000 fans, Criciúma pushed Vasco against their defense and managed to get the ball around near Vasco’s penalty area. The visitors, impatient, could not keep possession of the ball and tried, ineffectively, to speed out with Erick and Figueiredo. Riquelme, Andrey and Figueiredo, youngsters from Vasco, were the most lucid players on the team and who helped Vasco to get out, sporadically, from the pressure of Criciúma. The home team had a lot of possession, but little precision in the shots and could not create good goal situations, even though they had greater volume of play in an attacking area than Vasco. In the final third of the match, Vasco found space to counterattack, but did not take advantage of the volume of the moves, wasting great opportunities. Criciúma, in turn, continued to circle Vasco’s goal, but with disorganized pressure. Because of this stance, the home team left a lot of space in the defense and suffered from Vasco’s high-speed attacks. Vasco suffered in the last few minutes, unable to keep possession of the ball in the attack. Defender Anderson Conceição was the highlight of the moments when the team was under pressure, since he was surgical and effective, taking all the danger balls. Even exposed, Criciúma bet on the volume of play and offensive pressure, but was not assertive in the last third of the field, suffering from Vasco’s speed and unable to bother goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, except for a good header from Lohan in stoppage time. . Vasco players celebrate a goal over Criciúma in Serie B Image: Lucas Sabino/AGIF DATASHEET Criciúma 0x1 Vasco Date: 07/09/2022

Hour: 16:30 (from Brasilia).

Place: Heriberto Hulse, Criciuma (SC)

Referee: Leandro Vuaden

Assistants: Célio Amorim and Leirson Peng Martins

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral

Yellow cards: Marcelo Hermes (CRI), Figueiredo (VAS), Andrey (VAS), Thiago Rodrigues (VAS)

Goal: Raniel 8/1T (VAS)

Criciuma lineup: Gustavo; Cristovam (Claudinho), Rodrigo, Kadu and Marcelo Hermes (Hélder); Léo Costa (Rômulo), Arilson, Marquinhos Gabriel and Lucas Xavier (Lohan); Felipe Mateus (Renan Bressan) and Caio Dantas. Coach: Claudio Tencati.

Vasco’s lineup: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme (Luiz Henrique); Yuri, Andrey (Zé Gabriel) and Palacios (Matheus Barbosa); Figueiredo (Zé Santos), Raniel (Getúlio) and Erick. Coach: Maurício Souza.

