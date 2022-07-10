Verstappen profits from Ferrari fight in Austria – Formula 1 News

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Austrian GP sprint (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

With the exception of Interlagos/2021, the other Formula 1 sprint races contributed little to the spectacle – once again, the category does not need this artifice and, yes, a certain respect for the traditions of this sport is necessary, even in a moment of worship. new fans and superficial dramas. That said, the Austrian sprint obeyed the rule and didn’t deliver anything too exceptional, although it made clear the weird atmosphere that still reigns in the Ferrari pits and how much Max Verstappen can take advantage of this head-to-head. The Dutchman quickly got rid of the two opponents and managed to manage pace and tires to cross in front this Saturday (9). The performance also guarantees the world champion the right to start from the grid’s honorable position at the Austrian GP. Use of almost 100% so far and that, given the scenario that is outlined in Maranello, can be complete on Sunday.

The case is that Red Bull and Ferrari confirmed to have very similar performances – both started the race with medium tires in a lap difference of around 0s2. The point is that Verstappen had his life a lot easier due to the internal dispute between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the early part of the sprint. After starting well from pole, the owner of car #1 defended himself against the Monegasque and then the Spaniard. From there, he picked up pace and was never bothered. “We instructed Max to really step on the gas in the first few laps so that he would get enough lead that Ferrari didn’t have a chance to use DRS,” said Christian Horner, the team’s boss at Red Bull.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Meanwhile, Sainz fought a hard battle against his fellow Ferrari artist. The fight was so intense that it possibly compromised any strategy or late attempt to catch the leader. “In the duel with Carlos I certainly lost some time to Max. We’ll never know if I could reach him any other way. But I really don’t think it would have been enough because Max was managing his tyres,” said Charles, who also wanted to take away any pressure on team orders, although he didn’t hide his dissatisfaction so much. “I am not the one who decides on our rules of conduct. Who does this is Mattia”, he highlighted.

On the other hand, Sainz put himself as someone who wants more from this championship. And asked if the team should avoid the fight between the two drivers to focus only on Red Bull, the Spaniard went in the opposite direction of his companion. “The important thing is to know that we’re both in the fight and we’re going to try everything to get over Max,” he said.

“I started well and had a fight with Verstappen at turn three. Then with Charles also in turn three. It was fun and a good race. But I probably overheated my tires a little bit and had to let Charles get away at the end.”

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc engaged in an interesting catch (Photo: AFP)

Faced with a possible Ferrari duel and the technical balance between the two tips, the race on the track that bears the mark of the energy drinks tends to be more tense and nervous than the sprint. The forces are equal. While the F1-75 does well in the high-speed sections and on the straight, the RB18 is also tuned for intelligent tire management, low corners, due to the excellent aerodynamic configuration.

So, on the Austrian side, confidence is high and justified. Verstappen knew how to warm up the tires well at the start and was careful throughout the 23 laps. That could make a huge difference for tomorrow’s 71-turn race. “It was a decent race. We had a good start at the beginning and after that we were very close. It was good, it was like a sprint race, very constant”, said the Dutchman.

“In the first few laps [as Ferrari] were also fighting each other, so I had a little difference. After that, I think we had a pretty similar pace. I think tomorrow will be an interesting battle again. The race is going to be much longer and complicated with the tyres,” he added.

In fact, strategy will be one of the main points on a not-so-smooth asphalt. This is the most expensive factor for Ferrari. “In terms of pure pace, the good news is that our cars were very close to Max’s,” said Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies. “We knew we were close and it’s positive to think about it for tomorrow, to be more or less at the same pace. The race is long, it is not 100 km, but we will have the pace to fight”, he assured.

READ TOO

+CLASSIFICATION: Verstappen extends lead with F1 sprint

+Verstappen sees advantage in Ferrari’s internal sprint dispute

+Leclerc asks Ferrari to collaborate in fight against Verstappen

+’We’re both in the fight’: Sainz confirms dispute with Leclerc

The question here is just to understand how Ferrari will act with its two drivers. As Leclerc pushes for a team decision in his favor, Sainz defends the open game. The problem is how much Verstappen can capitalize on that at a circuit he dominates and has been seizing every chance. And to make the scenario even more confusing, Sergio Pérez was able to climb the field to fifth place. That is, there is one more element of concern there.

About tactics, Pirelli foresees a race of only one pit-stop, in the medium-hard scheme. “Today, the teams managed to get some useful data on the medium tires during the sprint: good information for tomorrow’s race, which seems to be a stop, with medium-hard”, explained Mario Isola, boss of the Italian manufacturer.

Finally, Horner came up with the phrase that sums up Saturday well and puts Ferrari in the hot seat. “It’s about winning. You don’t have to be 20 seconds ahead for that.”

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities Austrian GP. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 10 am (Brasília, GMT-3).

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.