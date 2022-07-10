Victor Sá has a serious back injury and hires a professional to help him recover at Botafogo

without acting for Botafogo since the 1-0 defeat to Avaí, on June 13, Victor Sá has a serious back injury, in the sacroiliac lumbar region. The information is from Thiago Franklin, on Twitter.

The player, according to the journalist, even hired a professional to help him recover.

Victor Sá was already undergoing treatment when there was a protest and invasion of fans at CT Lonier, on June 15th. He even had a speculated departure, but assured that he wants to stay at Botafogo.

Since May 12, Botafogo no longer details the situation of recovering athletes in the medical department – ​​except for those who need to undergo surgery due to more serious injuries, as was the recent case of midfielder Kayque. Victor Sá has been “under treatment” since the match against São Paulo, but the club did not report the attacker’s problem.

Victor Sá has a serious back injury. From what I learned, he even hired a professional to help with his recovery. — Thiago Franklin (@_thiagofranklin) July 10, 2022