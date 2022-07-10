VIDEO: thieves pretend to be customers and rob shopkeepers at Feira de Taguatinga, DF | Federal District

Two robbers who pretended to be customers stole several cell phones from a shopkeeper around 9 am this Saturday (9), at the Taguatinga Imports Fair, in the Federal District. Security cameras recorded the moment when one of them approaches and shows a gun to the vendor. Then, a partner surrenders the employee and forces the two to put the devices in a backpack ( see video above ).

After the robbery, the duo ran towards the fair’s parking lot and traders followed. Then one of the robbers shot up. Cameras also caught the suspects getting into a white car that was parked on the corner.

In the escape, one of them could not get into the vehicle in time and fell on the road. He got up, got in the car and then the two managed to escape. As of the publication of this report, no one has been arrested.

1 of 1 Cell phone thief shows gun to trader at Taguatinga Fair, in DF — Photo: Security Camera/Reproduction Cell phone thief shows gun to trader at Taguatinga Fair, in DF — Photo: Security Camera/Reproduction

THE TV Globo, one of the victims said that she had just arrived at the fair and was cleaning the shop window. Sávio Rocha Prates claims that one of the robbers pretended to be a customer and asked to see a cell phone when he was arrested.

“He approached me and said: – keep quiet otherwise I’ll shoot you in the face. I felt very nervous. I thought a lot about reacting, about trying to get his gun, but then I thought better”, recalls the trader.

The car used by the thieves to escape was found four hours later by police. They had been abandoned two kilometers from the Taguatinga fair. The 12th DP (Taguatinga center) is investigating the case.