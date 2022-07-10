Viola Davis plays an Amazon warrior in the epic trailer for “The Woman King”







Photo: Disclosure / Sony / Modern Popcorn

Sony Pictures has released the subtitled trailer for “The Woman King”, an epic action film in which Viola Davis (“The Suicide Squad”) plays the leader of a royal army of Amazons in the 19th century.

The preview shows footage of this army’s training and combat against invaders with superior weaponry.

Davis’ character is Nanisca, a general of a female military unit, whose warriors were actually called Amazons. For two centuries, they defended the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African nations of the modern era, against French colonists and neighboring tribes who tried to invade the country, enslave its people and destroy everything they stood for.

The Amazons of Dahomey are the inspiration for the warriors Dora Milaje, seen in the “Black Panther” comics and movies.

Another curiosity of Dahomey is that the country was the first to recognize the independence of Brazil, in 1822, sending diplomatic representatives to the imperial court of Dom Pedro I. Unfortunately, the African kingdom ended up conquered by the French in the early 1900s, century as a colony, before regaining its independence and becoming the current Republic of Benin.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”) and will focus on the relationship between Nanisca and an ambitious warrior, Nawi (Thuso Mbedu, from “The Underground Railroad”), as they fight side by side against the forces colonial.

The cast also highlights Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”), singer Angélique Kidjo (“Arrangement of Christmas”), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (“After”) and John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). like the king of Dahomey.

Filmed in South Africa, the production will premiere on September 22 in Brazil, a week after its US release.