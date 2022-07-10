VW Kombi: a hippie icon in cinema



Little Miss Sunshine 1/5

VW Kombi in Back to the Future 2/5

VW Kombi – Cars Film 3/5

Woodstock VW Kombi – recreation 4/5

VW Kombi honoring Scooby Doo 5/5

The first scene that comes to mind for autocinephiles when talking about Kombi is Little Miss Sunshine. The 2006 American comedy narrates the epic of a very weird and different family – like any other seen up close – together on a 1300 km trip between Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, aboard a hopscotch van that just take it in stride.

The mission is to take little and gangly Olive (Abigail Breslin) to a talent contest called…Little Miss Sunshine. The film won two Oscars – Best Supporting Actor for Alan Arkin, the grandfather who was kicked out of an asylum for drug use and rehearses the choreography with Olive; and Original Screenplay for Michael Arndt, as well as being nominated for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Abigail).

Launched in Germany in 1950 and produced in Brazil until 2013 – it was discontinued because from 2014 onwards air-bags and ABS brakes became mandatory in the country, and are incompatible with its platform –, the Kombi was a global car, just like the VW Beetle, which gave it a platform and, initially, an air-cooled 1.2-litre engine, and even for that reason it had a role in the cinema long before Little Miss Sunshine.

The Kombi stands out in an almost philosophical performance in another Oscar winner, only this time for Best Documentary: Woodstock, the film about the rock festival held in 1969 was released in 1970 and won the statuette in 1971.

There, a real portrait of what the Kombi represented within the hippie culture, a cheap car, easy to maintain, which took a good part of the community in its three whole benches and still had a walking canvas format, and there he traveled (double sense) the imagination of the Flower Power generation.

This hippie car image has been portrayed in countless movies and in film and TV animations. Who doesn’t remember the Kombi Fillmore (an allusion to The Fillmore, in San Francisco, stage of legendary rock concerts in the 60s/70s), from Carros (2006), which lived in a city steeped in the past on Route 66? There are also those who say that it is the basis of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine – but that’s a subject for a geek congress.

If American muscle cars shone in chases, the Kombi is obviously much more suited to road movies, and they were not lacking in its trajectory: the New Zealander Kombi Nation (2003) portrays in reality show style the journey of three young people through Europe, as a rite of passage; in the French I’m a Kombi (2012), our van is the star, and makes an almost psychoanalytic trip around the world through the eyes of several and very different owners. And so it goes.

In several other films, such as Back to the Future (1985), the Kombi, probably because it is foreign and (technologically) inferior, appears in the hands of RAVs (an expression that is like an evil BRICS in Western cinema, bringing together the initials of Russos , Arabs and Villains).

In Brazil the story is different. As for many, many years, practically without competition, the Kombi was a car for the police, the Post Office, school transport, the fair and so many other utilities, it appears a lot in films from the last century or that take place in it, and in soap operas such as Avenida Brasil, where he takes the Tufão Family on vacation.

And the Kombi has its national road movie: Lascados (2013), which tells the story of three friends – Felipe (Chay Suede), Burunga (José Trassi) and Deco (Paulo Vilela) – who leave São Paulo in an old Kombi with a dog. -hot to spend the carnival in Bahia and on the way they incorporate the beautiful and dangerous Cenilde (Paloma Bernardi) to the group. The rest is spoiler (from cinema, because spoiler in Kombi is kind of tacky).

