Walls, Icardi, Wijnaldum and more; PSG prepares departure boat with 11 names from the squad

european football

Dutch arrived with great morale at the club, but is leaving

Sevilla v Paris Saint-Germain - Pre-Season Friendly
© 2021 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeSevilla v Paris Saint-Germain – Pre-Season Friendly
As they prepare for another great season, PSG is working behind the scenes for the departure of up to 11 names from the squad of new coach Christophe Galtier. The players who will be traded are those with high salaries and no space in the first team, such as Dutchman Wijnaldum, in addition to striker Icardi.

Icardi arrived at PSG a few years ago to be the main striker of the Ligue 1 club. Despite the positive start, the player ended up having problems off the field, until he accumulated in a departure from Paris. The destination tends to be Serie A.

Wijnaldum is also leaving PSG. A season after leaving Liverpool, the player signed with the Paris club surrounded by expectations to be one of the great names in the French club’s midfield. However, the midfielder was unable to surrender, bitter the bench and, in the midst of his large salary, he is leaving.

Holder until last season, the Argentine Paredes has a strong eye on Roma, Mourinho, who intends to come strong for the season. PSG has not yet received any contact, but must negotiate it.

PSG’s 11 outgoing players

  • Mauro Icardi (ATA)
  • Walls (VOL)
  • Wijnaldum (VOL)
  • Gueye (VOL)
  • Ebimbe (MEI)
  • Draxler (MEI)
  • Herrera (VOL)
  • Kehrer (ZAG)
  • Diallo (ZAG)
  • Kurzawa (LE)
  • Danilo Pereira (VOL)

