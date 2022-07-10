What is the difference between slow and fast charge on mobile

Have you plugged your cell phone charger into the outlet and the message “fast charging” appears? This function is super useful, but this can raise a question: what is the difference between this charge on the cell phone and the conventional charge, also known as slow charge?

Curious? So just take a look at the article below to find out the difference between the two, as well as other really cool information!

fast charge

Fast charge, or quick charge, is a function of modern devices that fill the battery very fast! Perfect for people with a busy day to day. But check it out: it appeared in 2013 and over the years it has been improved, preventing the cell phone from heating up during use. Amazing, huh?

Fast charging is one of the main functions of modern devices (Image: André Magalhães/Canaltech)

Oh! And chargers like this have a different way, you know? They are usually much larger than the common ones, sending the energy needed to complete the charge very quickly, while the cell phone software calculates how much it needs.

slow charge

Slow charging, on the other hand, can be two things. Check it out: it can be associated with common charging, taking longer than “turbo chargers”, but it can also indicate that the device has a problem with charging, see?

It is common, in current models, to appear a message on the screen when connecting saying something like: “the loading speed is slow”. This could indicate a problem with the cell phone connection or the charger itself. That’s why it’s important to take good care of your appliances!

Taking care of chargers prevents it from slowing down (Image: Markus Winkler/Unsplash)

Pretty cool how technology helps the day to day with fast charging, right? Share this curiosity with your friends and I’m back!