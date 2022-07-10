Whatsapp is implementing a new update to allow chat synchronization by linking a new cell phone to your account. Version 2.22.15.13 introduces Companion Mode and is available in the Google Play Beta Program and should be made available to all users at a later date.

WhatsApp will have feature to hide online status

Companion Mode allows messaging app users to link a second smartphone to their Whatsapp account and send messages, without the need for an internet connection on the primary phone. WaBetaInfo, a site specializing in news about Whatsapp, found that in version 2.22.15.13 when users connect with a second cell phone, chats are automatically copied from the main smartphone.

The site points out that some old messages may not sync correctly. In any case, the possibility of linking another cell phone to the main Whatsapp account is something that should make life a lot easier for users. As Companion Mode is still under development, it should be a few months before the new functionality is available to all users around the world.

Deadline for deleting messages increases from 1 hour to 2 days

The latest Beta version of Whats for Android tests new time limit for deleting sent messages. Users may take up to 2 days and 12 hours to decide to delete what they previously submitted.

The previous time limit for deleting sent messages was 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds, which represents a considerable change in the time limit offered to the user to change their mind. Of course, all that extra time doesn’t mean users on the other end won’t have seen the messages.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Save the Connected World extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WaBetaInfo