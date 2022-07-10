When we block someone on WhatsApp, does their profile picture still appear?

WhatsApp has several features and one of them is blocking unwanted contacts. One of the most common questions about the process is whether the photo of the person who blocked appears for blocked contacts and the answer is that no, it does not.

Once a contact is blocked, they are also unable to access your profile details, including “last seen” and “online” status, status updates and messages.

Blocked contact cannot view details like photo and note (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

Another detail is that you no longer receive messages or calls or status updates from the blocked contact. However, it is worth remembering that it will still remain in your contact list even after blocking, to delete it, just go to your cell phone’s contact list.

Is it still possible to access a contact’s information after blocking?

Blocked numbers always remain visible in the blocked contacts section, you can see all profile details according to the profile’s privacy settings — except when someone blocks you too.

To remove a number from the block list, it must be unblocked. If you want to check how to access the numbers and unblock them, click here.

Contact blocked in groups

It is important to remember that blocking a contact does not prevent him from viewing messages sent by you in groups that you both participate in, thus, avoid participating in the same groups that the blocked person is a part of. You can try looking for alternative groups on WhatsApp or other social networks like Telegram, for example.