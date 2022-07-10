where to watch, schedule, lineups and referee

Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship starting at 4 pm (Brasilia) today (10), at Neo Química Arena. The national classic opposes two teams that try to consolidate in the first squad of the tournament and still serves as a kind of preview of the duels that will be valid for Libertadores, in August.

Alvinegro opened the round as fourth place in the Brasileirão with 26 points, three less than the leader Palmeiras, and could be in the lead in case of victory. However, he has a taboo to break: he hasn’t won Flamengo since the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil in 2018, almost four years ago. In recovery under the command of Dorival Jr., Rubro-Negro has 21 points and opened the round in eighth.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Globo throughout Brazil, on open TV, and also on the paid channel Premiere. You can also follow the duel in real time on UOL Score.

time and place

The match will be played at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) today (10).

Likely teams

Corinthians: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil and Lucas Piton (Bruno Melo); Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Adson, Giovane and Roger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Flamengo: Santos, Rodinei, Rodrigo Caio, Fabrício Bruno and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Victor Hugo; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Gabi. Technician: Dorival Junior.

embezzlement

Corinthians continues with the absence of Fagner, Gustavo Mantuan, Maycon, Renato Augusto have muscle injuries of different severity. Júnior Moraes (ankle sprain) and Paulinho (serious knee injury) are also out.

Flamengo has only two casualties, Bruno Henrique (knee surgery) and Diego Alves (pubic pain).

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/GO) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA/MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

last games

Both teams come from classification in the Copa Libertadores, in which they will even face each other in the quarterfinals, but the victories were quite different. Corinthians had an epic night at Bombonera and eliminated Boca Juniors on penalties on Tuesday (5), while Flamengo took no notice of Tolima (COL) and thrashed 7-1 on Wednesday (6).