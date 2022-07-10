“Whoever wants to, can bet with me”; Neto does not shut up and sets the future of Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil

Palmeiras enters the field this Sunday (10), at 6 pm, to face Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, for another round of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Abel Ferreira seeks to continue the good moment in the season and to establish itself even more as leader of the table.

But it was another competition that stirred fans this weekend. That’s because Palmeiras plays against São Paulo next Thursday (14), for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, needing to reverse a score from 1 to 0 that was established in the first leg at Morumbi.

However, for commentator Neto, this is not what will happen: “São Paulo passes Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil, playing at Allianz Parque. Anyone who wants can bet with me. São Paulo passes Palmeiras Thursday in the Copa do Brasil“, said the former player, during an appearance on the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’.

The Palmeirense fan, in addition to the great phase of Verdão, puts hope in the team’s recent history against São Paulo. A few months ago, Alviverde managed to reverse a 3-1 disadvantage inside Allianz, so a comeback with just one goal is extremely possible for this squad.