Why does Android need more RAM than iPhone? » iPhone Blog

Yes, you may have noticed that many cell phones with android arrive on the market boasting a large amount of RAM memory.

They even use it in their marketing, making comparisons with the iPhone that usually has half as much memory as they do.

But if you think that this simple fact makes these devices perform better, you are wrong.

O iPhone 13 Pro has 6 GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro or the Galaxy S22 Ultra offer 12 GB of memory. And yet, the Apple device performs as well or better than these other two.

Why that?

The issue is that Android need of a device with more RAM to do the same thing as the iPhone, and in this article you will understand why.

Disclaimer

Before we start, let’s eliminate any bias that may exist in reading. This is not an article to encourage any silly little fight between Android and iOS.

Including a lot of information here was shared by the Android Police, a site specialized in the Google system. And I highly doubt they are biased in favor of the iPhone…

old discussion

This questioning is nothing new.

The first time we talked about this was in 2014, when a study showed that the iPhone could be faster in everyday tasks than Android devices that had twice the RAM.

Since that time, Apple’s competitors have used the RAM argument as a superiority factor. But that study put the dots on the i’s.

RAM memory

Smartphones use a type of RAM called SDRAM, which like any other, stores information temporarily, only while the device is turned on.

This is where open applications run when you are using them.

When there are more apps open than the amount of RAM can handle, the system limits certain tasks, closing apps that are being used less.

Following this logic, it would be reasonable to believe that the more RAM a device has, the more tasks it can perform at the same time.

However, between iOS and Android things are not so simple.

Why does Android need more RAM than iOS?

Well, to arrive at an answer to this question, it is necessary first of all to understand that there are two systems Completely different.

Despite Android being the way it is today because it was heavily inspired by iOS (just research what the Android project was like before 2007), the fact is that, behind the scenes, they are nothing alike.

Android uses a programming language that has nothing to do with iOS.

In addition philosophy of Google’s system is also different.

While iOS is made for proprietary hardware, made exclusively by Apple, Android was created to run on as many smartphones as possibleof infinite brands.

And this “advantage” is also the great Achilles’ heel of the green robot system.

That’s because Google engineers need to make a system that runs the same way on different processors. Samsung, Qualcomm, MediaTek all need to run the same apps in the same way.

The solution they found was to establish a common programming languagewhich is then translated a second time into native code on each device, according to its processor.

And it is this extra process of language translation that consumes more resources of the device.

On iOS this does not exist, precisely because it is already made especially for the Apple chip. You don’t need extra translations for each device, as everything is done by the same company.

And the difference is seen in the execution of the system:

An app that looks and performs identically on Android and iOS will typically require more available RAM to run on a Pixel 6 than on an iPhone 13.

That’s why Android needs more RAM than iOS to perform the same thing.

RAM Management

O Android Police it also highlights the way each system manages RAM.

Google’s system employs a memory management method called garbage collection (garbage collection). This process tries, from time to time, to eliminate objects in memory that are no longer being used, to free up RAM.

iOS uses the automatic reference count (ARC), which automatically assigns objects in memory a numerical value based on how many other objects refer to them, removing objects whose value reaches zero.

Since garbage collection only periodically scans for unused objects, it can lead to brief accumulations of useless information that clog memory, which eventually causes the device to crash. use more RAM.

ARC, on the other hand, does not have this problem, as individual unnecessary objects are removed from memory as soon as they are identified.

That is, iOS is natively much more efficient in managing RAM memory than Android.

This even influences the development of applications.

As there are dozens of devices with totally different configurations, Android developers often don’t even worry about optimizing their apps, because it would take an absurd amount of time.

So they take as a reference a RAM ceiling that is much higher than the application would often need on a smartphone of a certain brand, consuming more than it should.

The more RAM, the more battery consumption

Of course, the performance of a cell phone does not depend only the amount of RAM it has.

But if you’ve ever wondered why high-end Android devices have so much more RAM than the iPhone, now you know.

Could Apple put more RAM in your phone to make it even better? It could, without a doubt. But it would be one more component that would also consume more batterysomething quite precious on the iPhone.

As long as the competition doesn’t bother you in this regard (RAM), Apple can afford to limit its amount of RAM, so as not to increase consumption on devices.