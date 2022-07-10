Wi-Fi Thief: 4 Signs Your Neighbor Is Stealing Your Network | routers

Slow internet, frequent spam warnings and higher than normal consumption of excess are some of the consequences when a neighbor misuses your Wi-Fi signal. This type of situation is not only unpleasant, it can present several risks, as your public IP is shared with individuals you do not know and who may use it for illegal practices.

Therefore, the TechTudo separated some signs that your network is being used by third parties without your authorization and also some tips on how to prevent this type of situation,

🔎 Xiaomi Book Pro is announced with 4K OLED screen and 12th generation Intel chip

1 of 9 Discover how to protect your wireless internet from unwanted visitors — Photo: Disclosure/TP-Link Find out how to protect your wireless internet from unwanted visitors — Photo: Disclosure/TP-Link

📝 What is the best wireless router? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

2 of 9 Internet with speeds below the usual is an indication of connection theft — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash Internet with speed below usual is an indication of connection theft — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash

When it comes to wireless connections, moments of slow internet are quite common to happen. But if you’ve done all the basic procedures (restart the router, change the Wi-Fi channel, reposition the antennas, etc.) and the internet is still slow, chances are that someone is using your signal improperly.

A simple way to check this is by turning off all devices connected to Wi-Fi and accessing the router app on your smartphone. If it indicates some bandwidth consumption, it is a sign that your neighbor is possibly stealing your internet.

2. Unknown Devices

3 of 9 In the router settings, all the devices connected to it are listed — Photo: Reproduction/Fernando Telles In the router settings, all the devices connected to it are listed — Photo: Reproduction/Fernando Telles

The best way to find out if someone is using your internet is to go into your router settings. There you can check all the devices that are connected to the network. If a device comes up that you don’t know about, chances are it’s the intruder visitor.

The problem with this method is that depending on the router model, it does not identify the gadget model via MAC address. But there is a solution to this, which is to download a specific program to discover the devices connected to your network.

4 of 9 Use of your IP by third parties can trigger spam alerts — Photo: Disclosure/Tenda Use of your IP by third parties can trigger spam alerts — Photo: Disclosure/Tenda

Spam alerts are a defense mechanism of many websites to prevent DDoS attacks that can overload the server and cause various problems, such as taking it down. So, it may happen that, for example, you try to do a Google search and receive a spam alert to verify that you are not a bot.

If this is happening with some frequency, it is quite possible that your network is being used by third parties. As the public IP is the same for all devices within the network, it is quite possible that the thief is using your IP for some less noble activity.

5 of 9 Ads that you wouldn’t normally see are another warning that someone might be using your network — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo Ads that you wouldn’t normally see are another warning that someone might be using your network — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

As with spam alerts, it is possible that you may receive different ads than usual when someone steals your Wi-Fi. Some personalized ads are targeted via the user’s IP, so if the intruder is accessing content you don’t normally consume, it could change the type of ads you receive on devices.

How to prevent them from invading your Wi-Fi network?

1. Use stronger passwords

6 of 9 A good password increases protection against intruders — Photo: Disclosure/Mercusys A good password increases protection against intruders — Photo: Disclosure/Mercusys

The most basic way to prevent outsiders from using your Wi-Fi connection is to use a strong password, preferably with numbers and special characters. Also, use the WPA2/AES security protocol or the new WPA 3 to prevent your password from being discovered by hackers. It is also recommended to change the password from time to time to make life difficult for intruders.

7 of 9 WPS button makes life easier for unwanted visitors — Photo: Anna Kellen/TechTudo WPS button makes life easier for unwanted visitors — Photo: Anna Kellen/TechTudo

The WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) feature is present in most modern routers. It eliminates the need for a password to connect devices, just pressing a button on the router to make the call. The problem is that WPS connects via an eight-number PIN code, which can be easily discovered using online tools. Therefore, to increase security, it is best to disable the option when not in use.

3. Block intrusive devices

8 of 9 Filtering MAC addresses increases network security — Photo: Reproduction/Paulo Alves Filtering MAC addresses increases network security — Photo: Reproduction/Paulo Alves

A more extreme approach is to allow only authorized devices to connect to the network. Most routers have this feature. Thus, whenever a gadget from outside the list tries to connect, the connection will be denied. This option can easily be turned off to allow new devices to be authorized.

4. Keep your router up to date

9 of 9 Updating the router’s firmware ensures greater protection against vulnerabilities — Photo: Isabela Giantomaso/TechTudo Updating the router’s firmware ensures greater protection against vulnerabilities — Photo: Isabela Giantomaso/TechTudo

Router manufacturers are always on the lookout for potential security flaws and bugs that could be exploited by hackers. Therefore, it is always important to keep your device up to date to prevent your connection from being exposed.

The update can usually be done through the router’s settings and the user is notified whenever new firmware is available. There are also cases where you need to go to the manufacturer’s website to download the latest version.

If your device is very old and no longer receiving updates, consider purchasing a newer model to ensure greater protection.

In the video below, learn how to set your Wi-Fi router password