Will delay: Samsung Expert RAW gets new functions, but support for more phones postponed

The news was announced in a post on the Samsung Community of South Korea, where updates are released first hand.
Starting with the improvements, Samsung Expert RAW now supports configuration presets, which can be saved and loaded into the app to make it easier to use in different scenarios. Thus, it will be possible to create a preset for night scenes, macros, landscapes, portraits and much more.
And we don’t stop there. Expert RAW now lets you choose which format to use when saving images, as the previous version always stored a JPEG and a RAW image, consuming much more storage on the phone.
Moving on to the bad news, the first is that app support for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra and Z Fold2 is being delayed as a full camera system update is required for these phones. The app is expected to be launched for the three by September.
Finally, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 10x telephoto zoom sensor will not be supported by Expert RAW as it does not support Bayer RAW technology, which is utilized by the app.
(Updated July 8, 2022 at 11:30 pm)