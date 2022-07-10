Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G announced with Snapdragon 778G, 108MP camera and 67W charging

Last week, Xiaomi introduced the new Xiaomi 12S range in China, finally revealing its long-awaited Ultra model. This Sunday (10), the Chinese manufacturer brought another release: the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. Previously, it had appeared in various rumors and promotional materials, being a less powerful version of the Xiaomi 12 and a direct successor to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Among its attractions is the Snapdragon 778G platform, 108-megapixel main sensor at the rear and support for 67W fast charging.

















rumors

08 Jul

















economy and market

08 Jul



Just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G comes equipped under the hood with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G platform, built on 6nm lithography, with options of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In terms of power, it comes equipped with a 4,300mAh battery unit with support for 67W fast charging, just like the other members of the Xiaomi 12 family.

In design, Xiaomi reinforces that the device is thin and extremely light, weighing only 173 grams. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch response, HDR10+, support for Dolby Vision and a biometric sensor integrated into the display.

In terms of cameras, the device has a central hole-punch front camera with a 32 megapixel sensor. At the rear, it has a triple camera module with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 main sensor, another 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro.





For software, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G comes standard with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface. There is also IP53 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as 4G VoLTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type- C and NFC.

technical specifications





6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Platform

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (Samsung HM2) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, stereo sound and biometric sensor integrated into the display

4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.29 millimeters

Weight: 173 grams

price and availability





Xiaomi 12 Lite was launched first in Europe and its 6GB + 128GB model costs €400 (~R$2,140)the one with 8 GB + 128 GB comes out at €450 (~R$2,400) and the most expensive version with 8GB + 256GB is priced at €500 (~R$ 2,675). In color, the cell phone has black, pink and green options. Pre-sales have started on the European continent, but there is no date for the device to reach more countries.

See also