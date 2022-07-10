Xiaomi 12T Pro could be the brand’s first cell phone with a 200 MP camera

With the debut of the Xiaomi 12S range in China, Xiaomi could be preparing to launch the Xiaomi 12T models. Thus, recent rumors indicate that the Xiaomi 12T Pro may be the first cell phone of the brand to adopt Samsung’s 200 MP photo sensor in its main camera.

According to a recent video by Vietnamese youtuber The Pixel, Xiaomi should come out ahead and the Xiaomi 12T Pro could be the first commercial smartphone with Samsung’s 200 MP sensor. For that to happen, however, the model needs to be presented before Motorola’s Moto X30 Pro, which arrives in Chinese stores later this July, according to reports.

Although the informant did not mention the sensor name, it is possible that the device adopts the ISOCELL HP1. Announced in September 2021, the South Korean manufacturer’s first 200 MP resolution model has 0.64 micrometer pixels and can capture 8K videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

The Asian youtuber also reinforces the rumors that the next flagship of the Chinese brand should use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In addition, the model can still offer a storage option of 256 GB.

Despite the 200 MP sensor, the Xiaomi 12T Pro can repeat the look of the current series of devices (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

Other possible Xiaomi 12T Pro details

The Xiaomi 12T Pro should inherit the “full flagship” status from the predecessor Xiaomi 11T Pro. The recent leaks indicate a big leap in terms of the processor and camera set.

As mentioned, this year’s model is expected to adopt the newly announced top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 PlusGen 1 in place of the “old” premium Snapdragon 888 chipset. Another big upgrade should be Samsung’s 200 MP sensor with optical image stabilization instead. of the 108 MP component.

Old rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 12T Pro should repeat the use of an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As well, the panel is expected to maintain Full HD+ resolution and have Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The next flagship of the Chinese giant should still have 5G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 connections. In addition, the NFC feature can allow making payments and other actions by approximation using the device.

Xiaomi 12T series may launch between August and October 2022 (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

release forecast

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and the “standard” Xiaomi 12T — supposedly the global version of the Redmi K50 Pro — are expected to be announced sometime in the second half of 2022. If you follow the launch schedule of previous years, the phones could be released between the months of August and October.

Source: 91mobiles, YouTube/The Pixel (in Vietnamese)