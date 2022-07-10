Xiaomi 13 Series to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, says rumor

Known for its chunky devices, Xiaomi is expected to launch the “Xiaomi 13” line – noting that the company has abolished the “Mi” nomenclature from its main line – with the future generation of high-end chipsets from Qualcomm that should be the first to have architecture with 4 different cores. According to the informant Digital Chat Stationthe brand Chinese should equip its next flagship smartphone line with the chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a component that will not be exclusive to the Xiaomi 13 Series, as it should also power models from the Redmi K family, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi that focuses on gamers.

As other rumors suggest, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro variants should come with a ceramic back and symmetrical edges similar to what we find in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line, a design that should be adopted by the company in its next advanced phones. Other speculations claim that the devices will come with a screen with 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and curved edges; for now there are no renders that anticipate the design and construction of the phones.

While Xiaomi has not revealed any details about the release date, rumors suggest that the flagship models will be announced in the last quarter of this year, possibly in the months of November or December – during which time the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also expected to be announced with the following settings: 1 Cortex-X3 core codenamed Makalu-Elp

2 cores Cortex-A720 codenamed Makalu

3 cores A710 Matterhorn

3 cores A510 Klein-R1

What are your expectations for the Xiaomi 13 lineup? Tell us, comment!

Source link