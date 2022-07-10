Xiaomi Killer? Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G arrives with powerful hardware – All in Technology

The Infinix Note 12 series has just gained two members, the new Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G. Both arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with Full HD+ resolution and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

To bring 5G connectivity to smartphones, Infinix opted for the Dimensity 810 chipset, which promises excellent gaming performance. However, the standard version packs 6GB (+3GB virtual) of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the Pro packs 8GB (+5GB virtual) RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, they include microSD slots with a capacity of up to 2TB for expandable storage.

Camera-wise, the Note 12 Pro 5G impresses with a 108MP main lens alongside two other 2MP sensors. On the other hand, the standard Note 12 5G uses a 50MP main camera, 2MP auxiliary lens and an AI sensor. Both also include a 16MP front camera.

The rest of the features include Android 12 under the XOS 10.6 interface, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and stereo audio.

The new Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G will be available in India from July 14th. However, the Pro model will be available globally on AliExpress from July 18th at a discounted price. Check the prices below: