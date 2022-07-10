you can now play Xbox directly on TV, without console

All televisions launched by Samsung in 2022 received this week the Gaming Hub – a kind of special page dedicated to games. The novelty comes with an exclusive partnership with Microsoft, Twitch and NVIDIA.

For the first time in television history, you don’t need a console or a PC to play. All you need is a video game controller and your TV, which uses the Xbox cloud service called Cloud Gaming, to have access to a catalog of hundreds of games. You don’t even need to download the game: just choose what you want, wait a few seconds while it loads in the cloud, and enjoy.

Next-gen console performance

When testing the Gaming Hub via Cloud Gaming on the QN90B TV (Samsung’s latest device, which we’ve already talked about here on Tilt), I expected the games to take a while to load, because, after all, we’re talking about a TV and not a Xbox Series X (Microsoft’s most advanced console).

I was surprised: the speed at which the games open is the same as in any high-end video game.

The graphics, in turn, are also the same as when using a Series X or S. I played Fortnite at 60 fps, the same number of frames per second that I achieve on consoles.

I confess that I also expected some delay between my commands on the controller and what appeared on the screen. Again, I was surprised. I didn’t notice any delay in response time. So much so that I managed to set one of the best times in a Forza Horizon 5 race, among all the journalists at the Gaming Hub presentation event.

Playing ‘Xbox’ with PS5 controller

Another point worth mentioning: it is very easy to connect a control with the TV. As with any other device that has bluetooth, as soon as the TV and the remote are turned on, the television already recognizes the accessory and performs the pairing.

As initially Samsung’s partnership is exclusive with Microsoft, I immediately thought that only Xbox controllers would work. But no, any bluetooth video game controller works with TVs. You can use the DualSense, from PlayStation 5, or the Joy-Con, from Nintendo Switch, without any problems. It’s up to each player to choose.