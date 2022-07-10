Yuri Alberto exposes expectations for the year at Corinthians and analyzes the possibility of titles

Eager to debut against Fiel, striker Yuri Alberto also hopes to have a good year at Corinthians. In a press conference, he said he hopes to win over the fans and teammates, in addition to having made projections for the team’s season.

“I hope to have a great season. I hope to give my best in this period that I will be at Corinthians, that I can win this team, that I can win the crowd in the best way. My teammates too, that I can help them, giving my best, scoring goals and giving assists. And, God willing, be awarded a Selection. All of this will be a consequence of a good job here at Corinthians”, said the athlete at a press conference at Neo Química Arena after his performance on the pitch.

Asked about titles, Yuri Alberto preferred not to name the competitions that Corinthians can win, but spoke about the team’s strength in disputes. As an example, he mentioned the classification against Boca Juniors in Libertadores, away from home and with several absences.

“We have a great team, we have great players, we have new players who are also helping a lot. In this game, even against Boca, we had a lot of absences, so those who entered responded in the best way and were able to win this great game. Flamengo and Palmeiras are great teams, but we are very confident, we will continue strong and that I can add to this team”, he pointed out.

