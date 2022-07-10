Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday fired some of Kiev’s top envoys abroad, including the country’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.

In a decree without specifying a justification for the change, Zelensky also made official the dismissal of the Ukrainian ambassadors in India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It was unclear whether the diplomats will be reassigned to other positions.

Some German press vehicles, such as newspapers Bild and Süddeutsche Zeitungreported that Melnyk would be transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev, citing Ukrainian sources.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian president urged his diplomatic representatives around the world to devote their efforts to gathering international support and military aid in order to defend the country from Moscow’s attacks.

Well-known among politicians and diplomats in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk was appointed by Zelensky’s predecessor and had served as ambassador to Germany since January 2015, longer than diplomats typically stay in office.

The 46-year-old Ukrainian is active on social media and has branded politicians and intellectuals who oppose arming Ukraine against Russian invasion as appeasers.

He once even accused German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of behaving like an “offended liver sausage” when he did not immediately accept an invitation from Zelensky to visit Ukraine.

Melnyk was known for his repeated demands to the German government for more support against Russia, primarily through the shipment of heavier weapons.

Polemic about the Holocaust

He has recently come under pressure for defending Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who led a group responsible for committing ethnic cleansing and the massacre of tens of thousands of Poles and Jews during World War II.

During an interview, Melnyk denied that Bandera was a mass murderer, saying he was deliberately demonized by the Soviet Union.

The Israeli embassy accused the Ukrainian ambassador of “distorting historical facts, trivializing the Holocaust and insulting those who were murdered by Bandera and his people”.

Melnyk initially did not respond, but later rejected the accusation. “Everyone who knows me knows: I have always condemned the Holocaust in the strongest possible terms,” ​​the diplomat tweeted, calling the accusations “absurd.”

Kiev and Berlin at odds

Kiev’s relations with Germany – a country heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies and also Europe’s biggest economy – are particularly sensitive.

The governments in Berlin and Kiev are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants the US to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

Meanwhile, Kiev has urged Canada to keep the turbine on its territory, saying sending it to Russia would be in violation of international sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war.